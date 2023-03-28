Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Phoenix Suns’ star Kevin Durant is expected to make his return from injury on Wednesday versus the Minnesota Timberwolves, per Shams Charania. Durant has missed 10 games due to a sprained ankle for Phoenix. He returns at an ideal time as the Suns prepare for their playoff run.

Phoenix knew KD was set to return soon. However, his return date wasn’t official until now. Barring any setbacks, Kevin Durant will play Wednesday against the Timberwolves.

The Suns are trying to get fully healthy for the playoffs. Deandre Ayton has also been dealing with injury concerns as of late. Chris Paul and Devin Booker have endured their share of injury trouble this year as well. If the Suns’ core of stars can remain healthy throughout the NBA playoffs, Phoenix will have a legitimate chance of reaching the NBA Finals.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Denver Nuggets will certainly be a difficult team to defeat. The Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings may also give the Suns trouble. But when the Suns traded for Kevin Durant, they immediately became a legitimate threat in the Western Conference. Booker and Durant have the potential to be the best duo in the NBA.

For now, the Suns will focus on easing Kevin Durant back into game-action. He’s been tremendous when healthy during the 2022-23 campaign between the Brooklyn Nets and Suns. He’s averaged just under 30 points per game overall this year to go along with five assists and seven rebounds per contest.

We will continue to provide updates on the Suns and Kevin Durant as they are made available.