Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant was a late scratch against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of an ankle injury. With that said, instead of wearing his sneakers, he ended up with a walking boot for Wednesday’s game.

Durant was spotted with a walking boot after being forced to sit out his supposed debut game in Phoenix. For those who missed it, KD injured his left ankle while warming up for the Thunder showdown. He slipped while attacking the basket and tweaked his ankle, forcing the Suns to rule him out for the contest.

Kevin Durant is currently wearing a boot on the foot he injured today during warmups, per @DuaneRankin. pic.twitter.com/wmRHjZWVMd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 9, 2023

Kevin Durant being in a walking boot is certainly not a good sign for the team. After all, it could mean that his injury is serious enough to warrant the extra protection. Of course it could also just be a precautionary measure to make sure Durant doesn’t re-aggravate the injury, but until the Suns give an official update on the superstar’s status moving forward, there will be concerns regarding his condition.

For what it’s worth, Devin Booker played down the concerns on Durant’s injury and shared his optimism that his new teammate will just be fine.

“He’s fine, it’s just a roll. We’ll get him right and he’ll have the debut another day,” Booker said of Durant.

Here’s to hoping that Durant doesn’t get sidelined for long because of the health setback. The Suns play again on Saturday against the Sacramento Kings after a two-day break, so at least there’s some time for KD to rest and recover.