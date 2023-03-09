Kevin Durant was scheduled to make his home debut for the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night but disaster struck before tipoff. Durant was declared out of the game against his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, due to a sprained ankle injury he suffered during the pregame workouts.

It was a real bummer for Kevin Durant, the Suns, and the team’s fans who waited for the day to finally see Phoenix’s prized trade deadline acquisition playing in the desert. However, Suns nation shouldn’t be worrying so much about Durant because even Devin Booker thinks that everything’s going to be all rosy again for KD.

“He’s fine, it’s just a roll. We’ll get him right and he’ll have the debut another day,” Booker said during a postgame interview (h/t Bally Sports Arizona).

With Durant unavailable, Booker took over for the Suns against the Thunder, scoring 44 points on 17-for-23 shooting from the field with four assists and three rebounds in just 28 minutes to lead Phoenix to a 132-101 victory — the team’s fourth in a row. So far in the month of March, Booker is averaging an unreal 38.0 points.

The Suns will have a couple of days of rest before facing the Sacramento Kings at home on Saturday, giving Kevin Durant some time to recover from the injury. It’s uncertain at the moment whether KD will be ready to go for that Kings game, but like Booker said, there will be plenty of chances for the future Hall of Famer to show up in his Suns home debut.