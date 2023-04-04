A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Kendrick Perkins has had his fair share of war of words with former Oklahoma City Thunder Kevin Durant. These two have been involved in some back-and-forth through the years on both social media and television. In a rather unexpected turn of events, however, Big Perk is now siding with the Phoenix Suns superstar amid the recent criticism from Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.

For starters, Barkley made headlines of late after labeling Durant as “very sensitive” and saying that KD is “part of that generation who thinks he can’t be criticized.” Durant fired back with a savage shot of his own by stating that he will “never respect the words that come out ya mouth.”

Unsurprisingly, Kendrick Perkins has now decided to chime in on this hotly-contested topic. In his mind, it is clear that Big Perk believes that Barkley is in the wrong here:

“We’re talking about arguably the greatest scorer to ever play the damn game of basketball,” Perkins said. “… I’m starting to believe that it’s nothing more or less than jealousy when it comes down to that. A old head hating on a young Kevin Durant. … I don’t understand: why is his name always in his mouth when it comes down to the decisions he makes or things to that nature? … So at this point, I’m standing with KD. Like, why? Why, bro? Why am I living rent-free in your head if I’m Kevin Durant to Charles Barkley? Why? Why?”

Perkins did not hold back here. He clearly has some strong feelings toward Charles Barkley and the legend’s unending “hate” for Kevin Durant, and Big Perk wasn’t shy about letting out his true feelings. It’s not everyday that Perkins sides with KD on a particular issue, but on this particular occasion, there’s no doubt as to which side of the fence Perkins is sitting on right now. It will be very interesting to see what the outspoken Charles Barkley will have to say about this one.