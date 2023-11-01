Kevin Durant is a lot of things on the basketball court but one that fits him perfectly is scoring machine.

There is no denying that the Phoenix Suns forward is one of the greatest scorers in the history of the NBA, and he showed that again Tuesday night when he poured in 26 points on 12-for-19 shooting from the field, albeit in a 115-114 home loss at the hands of Victor Wembanyama and the visiting San Antonio Spurs.

With that output, Kevin Durant was able to move past Houston Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon for 12th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

Congrats to @KDTrey5 of the @Suns for becoming the 12th player in NBA history to score 27,000 career points! pic.twitter.com/1icsKsda3s — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2023

Durant also reached the 27,000 points mark in the NBA in style, blowing past a Suns defender for a two-handed slam. He's still got all the moves to break down any defender and finish strong at the rim. Arguably the most gifted scorer in NBA history, Durant has the ability to consistently knock down buckets from almost anywhere on the floor. And with his size, he's truly a matchup problem for opposing defenses.

Kevin Durant eclipsed 27,000 points with this dunk. Great individual effort. Non-call ruined another great performance that should have led to a win. https://t.co/I013k5FIMB — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 1, 2023

Durant can be expected to move up at least a few notches up the list, as he does seem to have some more years left in him. He can surpass Elvin Hayes (27,313 points) for the 11th spot and Moses Malone (27,409 points) for the 10th place before the end of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Durant has quite a lot on his plate of late, with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal missing games. On the season, Durant is averaging 27.3 points on 51.3 percent shooting from the field.