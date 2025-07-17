The Pittsburgh Steelers and T.J. Watt have finally come to an agreement on a contract extension, and it's made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Sources: The #Steelers and All-Pro edge TJ Watt have agreed to terms on a long-term deal to make him the NFL’s highest-paid defender. He gets a 3-year, $123M blockbuster deal in a contract done by RJ Gonser and John Caplin of @CAA_Football,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Watt has to be one of the happiest people right now, and he showed his excitement as soon as the deal was announced. He went on social media and posted a picture of himself in his Steelers uniform during a game.

There was a chance that a deal like this would get done for Watt, which is probably why it took so long for it to get done. Now, the Steelers have one of the best edge rushers locked in for years to come, and he can continue to lead the Steelers defense, which has been near the top of the league for years.

This contract will also set the standard for future edge rushers, most notably Micah Parsons, who is still waiting for his big payday from the Dallas Cowboys.

This Steelers team has the chance to be competitive this season, but it all may hinge on what they can get from Rodgers, and if he still has enough juice left to carry the offense.