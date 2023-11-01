It didn't take long for Kevin Durant to team Victor Wembanyama a valuable lesson during the first NBA matchup. Switched onto the rookie sensation in the first minute of Tuesday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns, Durant summarily cut off Wembanyama's drive before swiping down at the ball for an easy steal.

Kevin Durant picks Victor Wembanyama's pocket 😳 pic.twitter.com/BPAgNVlboe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 1, 2023

Durant reaches, Durant teaches.

There's never been a prospect like Wembanyana. He's truly one of one in terms of size, skill, inherent defensive impact and pre-draft accomplishments on the European stage. But Webanayama's surreal blend of length and burgeoning shot-making ability has nevertheless resulted in many comparisons to Durant, who stands five or so inches shorter than the French wunderkind at 6'11 and is rightfully considered one of the greatest shooters of all-time.

It took a full season of relative ups, down and middle grounds for Durant to begin fully emerging as the singular superstar he's been since the late 2000s. He was a teenaged shooting guard for the Seattle Supersonics in 2007-08, struggling to 28.8% from beyond the arc and a brutal 45.1 effective field goal percentage while exercising some very questionable shot selection.

Durant got comfortable with the NBA three-point line and defenses as a whole during the Oklahoma City Thunder's debut season the following year. Growing into his extremely lithe frame certainly made a big difference, too. Durant's scoring average increased over five points 25.3 as a sophomore, a leap accounted for most by 42.2% three-point shooting and a 51.0 effective field goal percentage—massive upticks in efficiency.

It's way too early to say for sure that Wembanyama will endure similar rookie-season labors. The season is barely a week old, and his at times dominant offensive play during the Spurs' exhibition slate wasn't some complete fluke of barely-there gameplans and middling defensive intensity. Replacing Jeremy Sochan, not ready for full-time point guard status, in the starting lineup would make life easier on Wemanyama, too.

Even if his early labors persist throughout 2023-24, though, one thing's for sure: No one would be shocked by Wembanyama taking the league by storm next season, just like Durant has ever since his initial NBA go-around.