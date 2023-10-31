The NBA season is officially underway and the second-week slate carries on with a Western Conference showdown between the San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns. Our NBA odds series continues with a Spurs-Suns prediction and pick.

On Sunday night, the San Antonio Spurs were rocked by the Los Angeles Clippers. In rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama's first road game, the Clippers handed the Spurs their seventh-largest margin of defeat in a regular season game in franchise history. It seemed as if nothing went right for San Antonio in the 40-point loss. Their road trip continues with a stop in Phoenix, where they look to get some momentum back.

In a season marred by injuries for the Phoenix Suns, they must win the games they are favored in. Injuries to two-thirds of their big three have been a significant hindrance for this team so far. However, the leadership Kevin Durant has shown, along with the play of Eric Gordon, Josh Okogie, and Jusuf Nurkic, has this team racing out with a respectable 2-1 record. In their most recent game, this group showed out against Utah, especially Durant and Gordon. These two combined for 47 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds to help the Suns secure a 22-point win. The Suns are undefeated at home this season and will try to remain that way when San Antonio comes to town.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Suns Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +6.5 (-110)

Phoenix Suns: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How to Watch Spurs vs. Suns

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT

TV: TNT

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

Despite the 1-2 start, the execution from the San Antonio Spurs big men has been very impressive. The rotation of the Wembanyama, Zach Collins, and Jeremy Sochan-led frontcourt has left the opposing team stifled in the paint. The Spurs are tied for first in the league in field goals made from post-ups and are shooting a remarkable 85.7% off these shots. Even in off-ball scenarios on offense, they have been performing well. San Antonio is sixth in the league in screen assists per game and fifth in the league in points per game, coming off of screen assists with 26.3. The biggest knock on the Suns coming into this season was their lack of big men to hold down the interior. Surely, the Spurs will put those criticisms to the test in this one.

The Spurs are dominant inside the paint on offense, and they can control the game defensively with their three-point defense as well. San Antonio has faced the second most shots attempted per game in the league from 25-29 feet from the basket but have limited their opponents to making the 11th fewest attempts from this range. This 26.4% field goal percentage allowed to opponents is the fifth lowest in the league and will be needed against the Suns. If the Spurs can maintain this level of defensive intensity at the three-point arc, it should be an easy cover.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

With Booker and Beal playing in a combined one game this season, Durant has stepped up. He is tenth in the league in points per game with 27.7 and has shot 50.0% or better from the field in two of his three games played. As always, Durant's mid-range game looks flawless. He is shooting 26-50 (52.0%) from two-point territory, and what is most impressive is that it does not matter how close a defender is to him. Durant has the ninth most made two-point field goals in the league when a defender is 0-2 feet away from him. But it should be noted that he holds the highest field goal percentage (85.7%) in these scenarios among the top 16 players in the league, with the most field goals made when the defender is that close. It will be almost impossible for the Spurs to find a way to contain him.

Although the Spurs are 1-2, that record does not tell the whole story of how they play against good competition. San Antonio's lone cover comes against the Houston Rockets, who are currently winless and went 22-60 last season. Against teams with 38 or more wins last season, the Spurs are 0-2 against the spread and have an average margin of defeat of 23.5 points. With the Suns coming off their biggest win so far, the Spurs look to be in for a long game.

Final Spurs-Suns Prediction & Pick

Throughout the draft process and the months leading up to it, comparisons between Wembanyama and Durant were abundant. Now, we get to see these two going up against each other. After the 40-point loss the Spurs suffered in Los Angeles, it is no surprise that the line is as steep as it is. In the NBA regular season, any team can win on a given night, so it is very tough to give any team this many points. However, I will be going with the Phoenix Suns against the spread. With or without Booker and Beal, the Durant-led offense is too much for the Spurs to handle, and look for Nurkic to lock down Wembanyama with his physicality inside the pain. I'll lay the points with the Suns in this one.

Final Spurs-Suns Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -6.5 (-110)