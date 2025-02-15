The NBA recognizes that the crown jewel of All-Star Weekend — the All-Star Game — is on life support, which is why the league has decided to change the format of the All-Star Game once again. The new 4-team mini-tournament is an attempt to add a jolt of competitiveness into the game, which has been missing for most of the last decade. However, most seem skeptical that this alteration, which puts Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Candace Parker in the roles of General Manager, will yield the results the league hopes for.

Case in point, even with NBA All-Star Weekend upon us, there are still ongoing discussions about what the NBA should during the league's annual midseason break in the future. Adam Silver recently noted that the league is considering a format similar to the Ryder Cup, where American born players would play against players born outside of the United States, though it's unclear how separating players based on nationality would result in a more competitive game.

The best and most logical option for the NBA to consider is a 1-on-1 tournament, where players would be far less likely to put forth a C-minus effort if they're standing on the court across from one of their peers with no help defenders behind them, no teammates to pass to, and bragging rights on the line. Get a group of 16 players who want to take part in that tournament, and it's a virtual guarantee that competitive basketball would be the result.

One who would not only be considered a favorite in this hypothetical-for-now 1-on-1 tournament is Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, who despite being nearly two decades into his career remains one of the league's most prolific scorers. On Saturday afternoon, Durant was asked what he thought about the potential for this new event at All-Star Weekend, and if he believed he would come away as the winner.

The Phoenix Suns star predictably picked himself over the field, but he did name Victor Wembanyama and Jayson Tatum as a pair of players who would give him a run for his money. Wembanyama has already stated his desire to bring a competitive edge to All-Star Weekend, and he's one of the most uniquely talented two-way players on the planet, so it's possible he'd emerge as the odds-on-favorite. Tatum too has the two-way chops to give Durant, Wemby or anyone for that matter plenty of problems.