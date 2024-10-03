The Phoenix Suns feel like they have one of the best rosters in the NBA heading into the 2024-25 season despite their best player Kevin Durant recently turning 36 years old. Durant proved during the Olympics in Paris this summer that he still has a lot left in the tank, but it's unclear how the Suns have made any significant progress since their first round sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves last spring.

Still, there's no disputing the greatness that Durant has displayed throughout his career. One person who had an up close look at Durant's talents during the 2019 playoffs was then Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams, who recently took to the Big Podcast with Shaq to discuss why he thinks Durant belongs in the GOAT discussion.

“I think so, Kevin Durant is a transcendent talent bro, we've never seen anybody like KD,” said Williams.

Williams then went on to explain why he felt that Durant's decision to join the Golden State Warriors in 2016 may have tainted his basketball legacy.

“The timing was bad when he went to Golden State,” said Williams. “I think any other year in his career, he goes there, it's not looked at as that particular thing.”

Durant's move to the Warriors was indeed a highly controversial decision that many fans felt ruined the competitive balance in the NBA for the ensuing three years.

Can the Suns compete in 2024?

While there weren't a whole lot of changes to the roster, the Suns did scapegoat head coach Frank Vogel for their struggles this offseason and brought in new head coach Mike Budenholzer, who won a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 season.

Theoretically, guard Devin Booker should be in the heart of his prime currently as he enters year ten in the league, and Bradley Beal, when he's healthy, can still put the ball in the basket at an elite level.

However, the Suns' supporting cast still objectively leaves quite a bit to be desired. While Tyus Jones is a solid point guard, it's unclear whether he could be the starting guard on a championship level team, which the Suns consider themselves to be.

Meanwhile, Jusif Nurkic did not have a great time trying to content with the Timberwolves' big men in the playoffs last year.

In any case, Phoenix is set to get its season underway vs the Los Angeles Clippers on October 23 on the road.