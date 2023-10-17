Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant wants to represent Team USA for a fourth time in the Summer Olympics. Durant shared his sentiments on representing his country again with Yahoo! Sports' Vincent Goodwill on Monday.

“I'm 100 percent committed,” Kevin Durant said.

“It's on whoever is making the calls. They put the team together, they make the calls, but yeah, I'm committed to playing this summer, if they would have me on the team,” Durant added.

“I doubt they will (turn me down). I've been in the system for too long. I feel like I'm grandfathered in, being around as long as I have,” Kevin Durant concluded.

If USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill gives Kevin Durant another shot at Olympic glory, the latter could win his fourth Olympic gold medal in Paris next summer. Durant helped Team USA win three straight gold medals in men's basketball from 2012 to 2020.

Kevin Durant recently surpassed Carmelo Anthony as the all-time leading scorer in Team USA men's basketball history. Durant and Team USA seek retribution after their disappointing fourth-place finish in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The 35-year-old Durant is far from being washed up. In fact, coach Gregg Popovich revealed Durant mesmerized his Team USA teammates during an insane post-practice workout at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

News about Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James recruiting Durant and the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry for Team USA broke out in September. Other big-name stars who could represent Team USA include Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, and Damian Lillard.

The Suns' Kevin Durant has shared his thoughts on playing in the Olympics for a fourth time. If LeBron James and Stephen Curry join him, they are strong favorites to win their fourth straight Olympic gold medal.