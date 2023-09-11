LeBron James is ready to step in again and save US Basketball after Team USA shockingly crashed out of the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the semifinals. The NBA superstar and two-time Olympic gold medalist is reportedly trying to put the next Redeem Team together to play in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On Monday, The Athletic NBA insider Shams Charania reported, “Sources: LeBron James wants to represent Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics and is spearheading group of future Hall of Famers – including Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant – prepared to commit.”

Charania writes that James has spoken to Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum, and Draymond Green, with Devin Booker, Damian Lillard, De’Aaron Fox, and Kyrie Irving all also having “serious interest in committing.”

James famously helped lead the original Redeem Team and get the American basketball program back to the top of the mountain after a disappointing 2004 Olympics and is now prepared to do it again. The FIBA World Cup Team USA, led by lesser-heralded NBA players such as Tyrese Haliburton, Jalen Brunson, Austin Reaves, and Paolo Banchero, lost twice in the tournament, once to Lithuania, and once to the eventual champions in the semifinals.

While this finish was disappointing for the country that has dominated the basketball world for years, Xharania also reports that “James’ effort started well before the USA World Cup team, led by Anthony Edwards and Mikal Bridges, lost at the World Cup, and was not related to whether this summer’s team won or lost.”

The 2024 Paris Olympics are now less than a year away. The event runs in France next NBA offseason from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, August 11, 2024.