By Erik Slater · 3 min read

Gregg Popovich has coached a long list of legendary players during his 34-year NBA coaching career. Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard headline the list.

That group grew tenfold after Popovich took over for Mike Krzyzewski as head coach of the U.S. men’s national team in 2015. However, despite the lengthy list of NBA superstars, the longtime coach used a word not thrown around lightly when describing his experience with Kevin Durant on Team USA: mesmerized.

“I don’t think a lot of people understand. They just think he’s talented and he’s really good at getting his shot off, and so on and so forth,” Popovich said of Durant Monday on their Team USA experience together. “When practices were over, not just the other players but the coaching staff, we’d all be mesmerized watching him go through his individual workout.

He’d go over on one of the baskets, usually Will Hardy would take him over there, and he busted Will’s butt for like 45 minutes chasing balls and throwing it back to him as he did his workout starting inside and going outside and making moves, pivoting, doing the whole deal. It was just his way. I don’t think other players from other teams did those sorts of things. Love the game in that way to really work on all the basics all the fundamentals. It was special. He was the leader of the group, for sure.”

Gregg Popovich says USA Basketball players and coaches were “mesmerized” watching Kevin Durant’s post-practice workout during the 2020 Olympics. pic.twitter.com/kzNniMPRLx — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) January 2, 2023

At 34-years-old, Durant is having one of the best seasons of his career with Brooklyn. The former MVP has averaged 29.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists while leading one of the most dramatic turnarounds in recent NBA memory. Durant and the Nets are on a league-best 12-game win streak and have won 19 of their last 22 after a dysfunctional start.

The forward’s offensive efficiency during the span has been the talk of the NBA. Kevin Durant is shooting a ridiculous 59.2 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from three during the win streak. The fourth-year Net’s 56.4 percent field goal percentage this season ranks first among 33 players attempting 17 or more shots per game. The historically-efficient numbers have come despite just 12.4 percent of Durant’s shots coming at the rim.

When was the last time a player hit three-straight threes in under a minute? Incredible heat check from KD to close the 3rd last night. pic.twitter.com/jgE6zc2QaW — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) December 19, 2022

Durant continues to add tools to his already diverse offensive skillset in the later stage of his career. And Popovich was at a loss for words when describing the 12-time All-Star’s relentless improvement.

“I don’t know how you can get a whole lot better,” he said. He’s doing a great job. He loves the game as much as anybody has ever loved the game. He just wants to play.”

The Nets’ 12-game win streak is the longest by any team this season and the team’s best since 1983. After a 2-6 start that saw head coach Steve Nash fired, Durant has led Brooklyn to the second-best record in the league over the recent hot stretch.