The Phoenix Suns have parted ways with head coach Monty Williams on Saturday as per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes after another disappointing playoff exit for the Suns, this time at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. The Suns had fallen behind 2-0 in the series but had battled back and won Games 3 and 4 on their homecourt to get back in the series. But the Suns dropped Game 5 and with a chance to force a Game 7, they came out with a lackluster effort in Game 6 and were blown out on their home floor for the second straight season in a must-win game.

Breaking: The Phoenix Suns are parting ways with head coach Monty Williams, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/DiqqOPdMak — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 14, 2023

Major changes began earlier on Saturday when several members of the Suns front office and scouting staff were let go. The Suns have a new owner in Mat Ishbia and it appears that he is set on molding the team’s leadership to his liking.

Last season, the Suns had homecourt advantage against the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA Playoffs and lost Game 7 in embarrassing fashion. This season was no different as they took a shellacking, 125-100, in Game 7 against the Nuggets.

It should be noted that the Suns suffered injuries to Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton with Paul being lost for Games 2-6 and Ayton unable to play in Game 6.

This was Monty Williams’ fourth season as head coach of the Suns. He led them to the playoffs in three of those four seasons including a Finals appearance in 2021. He had previously been head coach of the New Orleans Hornets from 2010-2015. After a blockbuster NBA trade deadline move to acquire Kevin Durant, the Suns had championship aspirations but fell short.