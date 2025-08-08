The Pittsburgh Pirates shut out the Cincinnati Reds 7-0 on Thursday to start the four-game series. While the season is likely over, the Buccos get a phenomenal start from their pitcher. Paul Skenes was incredible for the Pirates on Thursday, continuing a spectacular season that will likely end in a Cy Young Award. Manager Don Kelly spoke with John Perrotto of MLB.com about the ace's dominance.

“He's got that knack. He's got elite stuff, but when he gets in trouble, he's able to go to a lot of different things to get out of the inning, to be able to get punchouts or induce double plays.” Kelly continued on Skenes, “He's got that feel of a pitcher. He has power stuff, but he's a pitcher, and he's able to use it to induce a double play or go for the punchout when he needs it. There aren't many like him.

The Pirates drafted Skenes first overall in 2023 out of LSU. He finished off an incredible college career before Pittsburgh selected him, and flew through the minor leagues. When he made his debut last season, he took the league by storm, winning Rookie of the Year and finishing third in Cy Young voting.

The Pirates have not surrounded Skenes with a lot of talent in the past two years. While the National League is strong and hard to compete in, they need to build a better offense to support Skenes. They will likely bring in a new manager in the offseason, as Kelly has not produced a ton of success since Derek Shelton was fired.

The Pirates continue their four-game series against the Reds on Friday. Ke'Bryan Hayes is on the other side of the rivalry now, as his anemic offense was not enough to keep him around on a long-term deal. Can they make that trade pay off by spending in the offseason?