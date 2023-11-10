The Suns acquired wing Nassir Little from their trade with the Portland Trail Blazers that swapped Deandre Ayton and Jusuf Nurkic.

The Phoenix Suns added multiple players from a trade involving former starting center Deandre Ayton.

The Suns namely acquired starting center Jusuf Nurkic. Nurkic is expected to fill a rebounding and defensive anchor spot that Ayton would have if he were still with the team next to Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

Here’s a look at Josh Okogie (was the fifth starter against the Pistons), Keita Bates-Diop and Nassir Little working from three. pic.twitter.com/FtMIIY5lbi — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) October 10, 2023

Phoenix also acquired young wing Nassir Little. Little, who is in his fifth NBA season, formerly was rated a five-star prospect and a top-2 player by many outlets in 2018.

Ayton trade

The Suns need a capable center next to their three stars in order to win a championship. The Suns picked Ayton in the 2018 draft No. 1 overall and he produced very well for three straight years.

However, a fractured relationship between Ayton, Suns coaches and reportedly teammates boiled over and eventually led to his trade to the Portland Trail Blazers Sept. 27.

Phoenix acquired Jusuf Nurkic, who owner Mat Ishbia said on media day is a better fit and was a “unanimous decision” across the organization to trade for.

“Nurkic might not put up the numbers that Deandre will put up, which is perfectly fine,” Ishbia said.

“It wasn’t my decision or one person’s decision, it was a unanimous decision that we think is the right thing for our team.”

Former Arizona Wildcat and #Suns assistant Quinton Crawford leading Nassir Little, Keita Bates-Diop and Josh Okogie pic.twitter.com/ghrGthQ7Y6 — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) October 5, 2023

The Suns also added to their depth. Phoenix acquired Portland wings Keon Johnson, who has since been waived, and Little.

2022-23 Stats

PPG: 6.6

APG: 0.9

RPG: 2.6

FG%: 44.2

3FG%: 36.7

SPG: 0.4

GP/S: 54/4

Strengths

Little is a former five-star prospect and still has potential he can tap into as a 23-year-old.

Little is listed at 6-foot-4 but had a standing reach recorded at 8-foot-8 1/2 inches and a wingspan of 7-foot-1 1/4 at the 2019 draft combine.

Little was a consensus five-star recruit and ranked No. 2 in the 2018 class by 247Sports.

“I would say if you're drafted top-five expectations would be more current in regards to your NBA progress,” Little said.

“…Nobody really cares what you've done (out of high school), it's kind of all about what you've done moving forward. Regardless, I've had the opportunity to reach my dreams and play in the NBA and stick in the NBA. I would say I'm doing pretty good.”

Little played at North Carolina and was good enough to be picked in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft. He has had minor injuries including two abdominal procedures and last season played 54 games, the most of his four-year career.

Little with the Suns is considered a deep rotation piece behind wings Yuta Watanabe and Keita Bates-Diop. Josh Okogie was considered a primary starter but Bates-Diop has shifted into the role the last three games.

“He's a really strong two-way player who's going to help us this year,” Suns coach Frank Vogel said of Little.

Progress

Little played 13, 21 and 18 minutes, respectively, in three straight games from Oct. 26 to Oct. 31. He has not played the Suns' last two games.

Phoenix is looking to win a championship next to Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Each of those three need players around them who can shoot and provide a level of defensive versatility to maximize the Suns' title aspirations.

Little had a steal in each of the Suns' first four regular-season games. His wingspan allows him to play in passing lanes and cover the perimeter, which are valuable tools for Phoenix.

Phoenix is going to need consistent shooting from its role players. He is 3-of-10 from three but shot 0-of-5 in a home game Oct. 28 against the Utah Jazz, so that skews his total.

Expectations

Little is a player who is under the first year of his four-year, $28 million contract extension he signed with the Trail Blazers Oct. 22.

Little is an athletic player who has coaching background from Orlando Christian Prep's Treig Burke, who has been a part of 10 state championship rosters. He also played for coach Roy Williams, who coached and developed some of the NBA's most ready players including Michael Jordan, James Worthy and Tyler Hansbrough, who is not nearly as strong a player as those two players but had a prestigious career at North Carolina.

The Suns can keep Little or move him for roster flexibility. Vogel has an opportunity to develop Little along with assistant coach and two-time NBA champion David Fizdale.

Little is someone who can learn a lot from Booker, Durant and Beal to help try and maximize his NBA career.