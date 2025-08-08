Indiana was able to host the WNBA All-Star Game this season, and the Fever had some solid representation with three players: Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston. Clark was a captain for one of the teams, but she was not able to play because of an injury. Nonetheless, she was on the sidelines rooting for her team, though they lost to Team Collier.

The one thing that many people brought up was the lack of effort in the game, which was not an issue last season as the All-Stars faced the Women's USA Olympic Team. Clark was a part of that All-Star team as well, and in a recent podcast appearance on Bird's Eye View, she spoke about the difference in effort between the past two games.

“Yeah, because we were trying,” Clark said to Sue Bird. “Which was fun. I wish we would’ve tried harder this year, honestly. It would’ve made it a little more fun. It’s hard because we don’t really get a break and it’s just like, you know,” Clark said.

The players don't get much of a break after the All-Star Game, and they're back in action two days after the festivities. If they were able to get some more time to themselves after the break, they may have shown some more effort on the court.

WNBA All-Star Game criticized by Candace Parker

Another person who criticized the effort of the All-Star Game was Candace Parker, and she shared her thoughts on her podcast.

“Y'all cannot come out there with those shirts of ‘Pay Us What You Owe Us,' and then do that in the All-Star Game,” Parker said to Boston.

The players came out in shirts that said ‘Pay Us What You Owe Us,' as the negotiations are still ongoing with the union about a new CBA. Parker thought it was a good opportunity for the players to put on a show.

“It wasn't the fact that you're doing something to prove why you have to be paid,” Parker said. “I think it was just an opportunity, to me, on one of the biggest stages, with those shirts being worn — everyone always talks about how the NBA does not play in All-Star Games. But guess what? They come down, they do windmills, they do stuff like that, right? Women, I understand that it is challenging. You all added four to five games more this season without [additional] compensation, which is not fair.”