The Boston Red Sox are one of the hottest teams in baseball, fresh after the MLB Trade Deadline. The Sox are in San Diego to take on the Padres for a rare meeting. Ahead of the series, Red Sox President Sam Kennedy shed some light on Boston's trade deadline approach.

The Sox traded for Dustin May from the Los Angeles Dodgers and Steven Matz from the St. Louis Cardinals. Two starting pitchers to help boost the rotation. These two moves give the Red Sox a lot of depth in the rotation, which is needed when making a playoff run.

“It was really fascinating to watch Craig (Breslow) sort of throw caution to the wind,” Red Sox president Sam Kennedy told WEEI on Thursday. “I mean, he was all-in, incredibly aggressive in packaging in just about everybody and everything in our farm system.”

The Red Sox are building a team worthy of winning a World Series. The New York Yankees are falling out of the playoff picture, while the Toronto Blue Jays have controlled the AL East division. The Houston Astros are playing very well, and the Detroit Tigers are a force in the AL Central. Despite all this, the Sox feel they can compete with any of them with an ace at the front of the rotation, followed by a deep lineup that no longer has Rafael Devers. Boston has played much better with him off the roster, which is hard to believe. Since trading him, the Red Sox are 27-16 and have won seven of their last eight games.

“There was not a lot of long-term thinking going on at the deadline,” Kennedy said. “We were aggressive.”

Kennedy was a little upset about the lack of controllable starters being held onto.

“We were just disappointed that certain controllable starters didn't move. At the end of the day, there's nothing you can do when a team isn't going to move a player. That's their prerogative.”

The Red Sox will aim to keep their hot streak going as they take on a very good Padres team at Petco Park. Former Red Sox Nick Pivetta is on the bump for the Friars, and former World Series champion Walker Buehler is starting for Boston. First pitch is at 6:40 on MLB TV.