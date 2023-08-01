The Phoenix Suns overhauled their roster this offseason in a bid to build a contender around their superstars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. They added a third star in Bradley Beal at the cost of Chris Paul. They also brought in a new head coach in Frank Vogel, all while shipping out Cameron Payne who was the only real true point guard on the roster. And with most of their depth gone in trades, they looked to the free agent market to add capable role players.

Although their roster was pretty much set, they did have a couple of two-way contract spots available. The Suns used one of those spots to address size in the frontcourt by adding former first round pick Udoka Azubuike, as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free agent C Udoka Azubuike has agreed on a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns, Zach Kurtin and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. He was the 27th overall pick to the Jazz in 2020. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 31, 2023

Udoka Azubuike will give the Suns additional depth behind Deandre Ayton. They also have Chimezie Metu and Bol Bol who can provide minutes at backup center. On a two-way contract, Azubuike is limited to only 50 regular season games and is not eligible to play in the playoffs unless his contract is converted to a standard deal. The Suns currently do not have a G League affiliate, although they are able to send their two-way contract players to a different team.

Last season for the Utah Jazz, Azubuike averaged 3.5 points per game and 3.3 rebounds with splits of 81.9 percent shooting from the field and and 35 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He was drafted by the Jazz with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He hasn't shown much in three seasons in the NBA. This will be his opportunity to show he can contribute in the NBA.