The Phoenix Suns objectively had a disappointing end to their 2022-23 season after being ousted by the eventual NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets this past postseason. They retooled, though, and added Bradley Beal to remain firmly in title contention. The move created seismic waves all throughout the league.

Even the star guard himself had trouble initially comprehending how he would fit into the Suns' plans given the construction of their roster.

“When I initially heard Phoenix was in play, I kind of questioned it,” Beal told SLAM, via ClutchPoints. “I was like, ‘Are they trading [Devin Booker]? Like there's no way that this is happening.”‘

The three-time All-Star's comments could be interpreted in two ways. He might have assumed that Booker was going to be traded to land him, which is admittedly not a realistic scenario. Or, Beal figured that there would be no way both he and the Kentucky product would share the same court, given their similarities in playing style. Regardless of what he exactly meant, the 30-year-old was clearly taken aback upon first hearing the news.

It is safe to say Bradley Beal is thrilled how everything turned out, however, as he instantly becomes a key player on a title contender. Meaningful spring basketball was hard to come by during his tenure with the Washington Wizards, especially the last couple of seasons. He is grateful for the big opportunity that comes with being part of a super team.

“It's surreal and crazy to think about how the deal even came to fruition, but it's done and I'm in an awesome situation where I can compete every single night for a chance to win,” Beal said. Now that he has his bearings, fans will expect him and the Suns to finally put it all together.

