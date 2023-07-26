Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal is preparing to embark on a totally new chapter of his life.

Suiting up as the franchise point guard for the first time in his career and playing for just his second team since being drafted in 2012, Beal is understandably anxious ahead of his Suns debut. However, that hasn’t deterred him from having sizable goals, with the 30-year-old as motivated to excel as ever.

Revealing his mindset ahead of the 2023-24 season in an interview with SLAM’s Deyscha Smith, Beal says his main individual goal “is getting back to being one of the best two-way players in the [NBA].”

“Oh man, it’s tough,” Beal says of his personal aspirations for the upcoming season. “I haven’t really thought about my own goals yet, but I would say the biggest individual piece is getting back to being one of the best two-way players in the League.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Showing that I can really compete at a high level and play a meaningful game,” Beal continues, clearly alluding to his former team's failure to achieve perennial playoff contender status after injuries led the decline of All-Star point guard John Wall.

“You know, playing in the playoffs, winning in the playoffs, advancing past rounds. Granted, I wanna get back to my All-Star level of play. I really believe that that’s who I am: All-NBA guy, All-Star guy. And I have a good group that can push me to be that every single day. So, I’m excited about that opportunity.”

Citing the motivation that he gets from being around premier players like Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, Beal says “I get to be around like-minded guys and guys who will push me to make sure that I’m the best version of myself every day.”