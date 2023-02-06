The Brooklyn Nets sent shockwaves through the NBA world on Sunday with their trade of Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. It was reported that both the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers as well as the Phoenix Suns were potential finalists for an Irving trade and with each subsequent hour, details of those other teams offers to the Nets for Irving are starting to emerge. The Suns offer for Kyrie Irving was jaw-dropping in that it included star point guard Chris Paul as well as Jae Crowder, as noted by Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

Sources: Brooklyn Nets received Los Angeles Lakers’ proposal that did include team’s two first-round picks (2027, 2029) and Phoenix Suns’ offer of Chris Paul, Jae Crowder and unspecified picks: @NBATVpic.twitter.com/cJuABbaYGy — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2023

The Suns offer also included unspecified draft picks. The package that the Nets ultimately accepted from the Mavs included Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first round draft pick and two second round draft picks. While being traded is a part of the NBA business, it remains to be seen how this reveal will go over with Chris Paul who led the Suns to the 2021 NBA Finals.

The Suns have definitely had their issues as they have tried to navigate the absence of star guard Devin Booker who has been sidelined since Christmas Day with a groin injury. Paul has had his injury issues this season as well but for the most part he’s still proven to be a productive player. This season, Paul has been averaging 13.8 points per game, 4.4 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.4 steals with shooting splits of 43.5 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from the three-point line.

In Jae Crowder’s case, he has been away from the team all season and will likely be moved ahead of this week’s trade deadline.