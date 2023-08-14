The Phoenix Suns unveiled their preseason schedule Monday, which includes a first game against their former coach, Monty Williams, and the Detroit Pistons.

2023 Phoenix Suns Preseason Schedule ☄️ pic.twitter.com/4pEswHrN3O — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 14, 2023

The Suns begin preseason play Sunday, Oct. 8 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich., at noon PT. They then play the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center in Phoenix Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. PT. Phoenix then plays two games against the Portland Trail Blazers and a final contest against the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday, Oct. 19 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California at 7 p.m. PT.

The games against Portland will be Thursday, Oct. 12 at Moda Center in Oregon and Monday, Oct. 16 at Footprint Center. Both games are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. PT.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

According to a press release, all five of the Suns' preseason games will broadcast locally via Arizona's Family (CBS5 and 3TV) and stream via Kiswe as part of the team's new media rights deal. Tickets for the home games will go on sale at a later date, the release said.

The Suns have arguably their best team in franchise history this season. Phoenix has superstars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, who the team traded for in February, and now three-time All-Star Bradley Beal, who it acquired from the Washington Wizards in June.

The Suns also have a new coach, Frank Vogel, who led the Lakers to the 2020 NBA championship. Vogel has helped lead teams to the top defensive rating three times since 2012, which is the most of any coach in that span.

For more on Phoenix's roster overhaul, check out our player and free agent analyses for every player on the roster.