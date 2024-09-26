The Phoenix Suns brought a familiar face back to the Valley on Thursday, as they signed Frank Kaminsky. The stretch-five big man was an important piece of that 2021 NBA Finals squad. His mix of shooting, post-game, and overall offense will be a nice addition to the newly hired Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer's offense scheme.

Kaminsky had quite a nice stretch with Phoenix. He averaged 8.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and shot 34.4% from three during his time in Phoenix. He brought a nice change of pace when former center Deandre Ayton was off the floor. Kaminsky allowed the offense to stretch to the perimeter, allowing guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker to utilize the extra space.

Budenholzer is notorious for implementing spacing into his lineups. He urged Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez to focus solely on his three-point shot. As a result, he was one of the best centers in the league due to his floor spacing and shot-blocking ability. Although Kaminsky isn't a shot blocker or the best defender, he can provide legitimate offense to his team. After all, Kaminsky helped his alma mater, the Wisconsin Badgers make it to the 2015 NCAA Men's Championship Game.

How can Frank Kaminsky fit in with the Suns?

Now, Kaminsky is returning to a new squad. Booker remains, but the Suns added superstar forward Kevin Durant. Even though the past few seasons with Durant and Booker haven't been successful, the new roster change could prove beneficial. As mentioned earlier, Budenholzer loves his bigs who stretch the floor.

Another example could be Buck forward Bobby Portis Jr. In that 2021 series, Portis Jr. proved to be the X-factor in that series. His shooting unlocked driving lanes and forced the defense into a guessing game.

While Kaminsky isn't on the shooting level of Portis or Lopez, he still presents as a legitimate threat from beyond the arc. Kaminsky is a microwave from three. He even made five-of-six in only 15 minutes of play against the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2021 season. Kaminsky can play a similar role he did with Ayton, as he could to Jusuf Nurkic.

Adding a player with NBA Finals experience can be the deciding factor for the Suns. As the roster continues to fill out, it'll be worth monitoring if Budenholzer gives Kaminsky significant minutes in the regular season. The Suns will take on the Los Angeles Clippers in the first game of the NBA season, with championship aspirations in mind.