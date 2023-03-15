A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams called it “ridiculous” that his players were not able to get as many times to the free-throw line as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks did Tuesday night.

"It's ridiculous. DA can't play…We've dealt with this so many times with this team." Monty Williams on Giannis Antetokounmpo's 24 free throws and attacking Deandre Ayton 🗣pic.twitter.com/EKOtcrxOgu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 15, 2023

Williams particularly lamented the lack of free-throw opportunities for Devin Booker, who only got three attempts at the foul line while Antetokounmpo got a whopping total of 24 attempts. Booker would make all three of those shots, while Antetokounmpo drained 14. In other words, Antetkounmpo had as many made free throws as the entire Suns team on way more opportunities, as Phoenix only got 16.

As Williams also pointed out, it’s hard for him to believe that a player like Booker, who always has the ball only managed to get to the line three times despite being hounded all throughout the contest by who he calls “one of the most physical defenders in the game” in Jrue Holiday.

Williams also made it clear that he’s not calling out the way Giannis Antetokounmpo was playing against the Suns, instead giving the Bucks superstar for capitalizing on what seemed to be the short leash of the referees on Deandre Ayton, who racked up five personal fouls.

For what it’s worth, the Suns are only 26th in the league this season with 15.1 percent of their points coming from free throws. Right behind them are the Bucks, who are getting just 14.5 of their points from the foul line.

Frustrations are building up for Williams and the Suns, who have now lost three straight games after their 116-104 defeat at the hands of the Bucks. They will look to right the ship again on Thursday versus the Orlando Magic at home.