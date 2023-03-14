A possible NBA Finals preview is on tap for this action-packed Tuesday night of hoops as the Milwaukee Bucks travel to the Valley of the Sun to take on the Phoenix Suns. Let’s take a look at our NBA odds series where our Bucks-Suns prediction and pick will be revealed.

After preventing the Sacramento Kings from lighting the beam last night, the Bucks will play their second game in just as many nights with the hopes of winning yet another game to further increase their conference lead. Managing to score an absurd 133 points on the road in the nine-point win over the Kings, can the 49-19 Bucks have enough in the tank to come away with yet another road victory versus an elite Western Conference foe?

Having lost to the Golden State Warriors on the road by a score of 123-112, the Kevin Durant-less Phoenix Suns will go back to the drawing board and attempt to get back to the win column with a possible big-time victory over the Bucks in front of the home faithful in Phoenix. With a 37-31 record overall and 1.5 games up on the Warriors and Clippers for the final playoff spots that don’t include the Play-In tournament, the need to continue winning games down the stretch is at an all-time high for the Phoenix Suns.

Here are the Bucks-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bucks-Suns Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -1.5 (-110)

Phoenix Suns: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Suns

TV: NBA TV

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

For the better part of the last couple months, it is hard to argue against the fact that the Milwaukee Bucks have been the NBA’s most impressive team. Whether it is locking you down defensively or making you feel the fierce bruteness down-low with their physical bodies in the paint, the Bucks are one of the rare teams around the league that simply can do it all.

On paper, the Bucks will be looking to improve upon a fabulous 38-28 record against the spread this season, as they were able to cover yet again versus the Kings not even 24 hours ago. If Milwaukee is going to have another repeat performance on the hardwood, then be on the lookout for the Bucks to attack the Suns in the form of their possible Defensive Player of the year candidate in center Brook Lopez. After being apart in a mini-brawl last night in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter, Lopez has endured a career year that has included an average of 21.6 points per game to go along with 6.6 rebounds in seven games this month. While all the talk about this team is centered around Giannis (and for good reason), Lopez could be the glue that makes this team so dangerous.

Outside of the fact that Milwaukee will need Lopez’s presence on short rest, it will be important for the Bucks to shoot as hot as they did in yesterday’s triumph. With a 45% shooting clip from deep and a 58% percentage from the floor overall, a repeat of this would certainly dispose of the Suns in a big way.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Only a few games into the Kevin Durant experience in Phoenix and a twisting of KD’s ankle during warmups has made Phoenix go into survival mode until he returns a couple of weeks from now. Fortunately, with the veteran play of Chris Paul and the superstar capabilities of Devin Booker, Phoenix should still be in good hands for tonight’s bout.

Of course, the names listed above will provide a much-needed spark, but the biggest x-factor will hands down be center Deandre Ayton. Since the Suns will be going up against the top-rebounding team in all of the NBA in the Bucks, Ayton’s overall play might make or break Phoenix in their second of a back-to-back. Most recently, Ayton has logged in 27 and 22-point performances over the course of his last two games that have also included 24 rebounds combined as well. While he will be in for a much more difficult task, having the former Arizona standout come up clutch will be critical.

Not to mention, but a welcome addition for this Suns squad will be to find out which bench pieces can attribute to Phoenix’ scoring attack. Since the Suns are participating in their third game in four nights, Phoenix’ depth will ultimately be tested more than it possible has been all season long. Despite the Suns playing at home in this one where they have been 22-11 throughout the regular season, Phoenix must receive some sort of bench presence versus one of the deepest teams in the league in Milwaukee.

Final Bucks-Suns Prediction & Pick

Without a doubt, this inter-conference matchup has the makings to be an entertaining one. Both sides will be fatigued in the later stages after playing last night, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Suns bounced back in a big way with a statement victory in front of their home fans.

Final Bucks-Suns Prediction & Pick: Suns +1.5 (-110)