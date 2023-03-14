A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Milwaukee Bucks pulled off a big win on Monday against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center, 133-124. They’re playing on the second night of a back-to-back set on Tuesday, this time facing off against a Phoenix Suns side that continues to be without superstar forward Kevin Durant. For his part, Giannis Antetokounmpo recently just returned from a three-game injury layoff, which has fans questioning whether or not he will be able to suit up on Tuesday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury status vs. Suns

Milwaukee supporters will be glad to know that Giannis is nowhere to be found on the team’s official injury report. This means that he should be in the starting lineup on Tuesday against the Suns. It took Antetokounmpo three games to heal from a lingering right hand injury, but it now appears that he’s fully recovered from the knock.

In other injury news, Khris Middleton has been ruled out against the Suns due to injury management. He will be joining Grayson Allen and Goran Dragic on the sidelines.

As for the Suns, apart from KD, Landry Shamet is also out of commission. Torrey Craig, however, has been tagged as probable to play.

The Bucks, who are currently in possession of the top seed in the East with a 49-19 record, have won four out of their last five games. While Milwaukee may have the best record in the entire league at the moment, the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers are both breathing down their neck out East. At this point, the No. 1 seed is far from guaranteed for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co.