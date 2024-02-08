Royce O'Neale has a new home in the desert.

The Phoenix Suns have acquired Royce O'Neale, a significant upgrade on the wing, in a three-team trade involving the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Memphis Grizzlies second-year forward David Roddy is also heading to Phoenix in a deal where the Suns give up second-round picks and pick swaps.

O'Neale, 30, is in the final year of his contract and was rumored to be a hot name on the trade block in Brooklyn. The Cleveland Cavaliers were another team rumored to have interest in the versatile forward.

As part of this trade, the Suns will be giving up Chimezie Metu, Yuta Watanabe, Jordan Goodwin, and Keita Bates-Diop, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM in Phoenix. By trading all four players, who are on minimum contracts, the Suns have created two open roster spots.

The Suns, who have been searching for some added depth at the forward positions, now receive an experienced player who can aid them in their championship efforts. Superstar forward Kevin Durant is familiar with O'Neale, as the two shared the court with one another last season when they were both in Brooklyn.

In a total of 49 games this year, O'Neale has averaged 7.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 36.6 percent from three-point range.

This trade by the Nets comes shortly after they dealt veteran point guard Spencer Dinwiddie to the Toronto Raptors for Dennis Schroder and Thaddeus Young. The main approach at the trade deadline for the Nets appears to be acquiring future assets to reload in the near future. In this deal with the Suns and Grizzlies, Brooklyn ends up getting three second-round picks from the Suns. Memphis gets a pick swap from Phoenix in this trade.

Roddy, who now heads to the Suns, has shown flashes of his full potential on the wing. Through 48 games this season, the 22-year-old forward has averaged 8.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 40.2 percent from the floor. Still on a rookie contract, he will provide Phoenix with secondary depth on their bench.