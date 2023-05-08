A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic got involved in a little skirmish during the second period of Sunday night’s Game 4 showdown against the Phoenix Suns when he seemingly shoved Suns owner Mat Ishbia while going after the ball. Twitter immediately lit up with reactions to that unexpected player-owner scuffle, and even legendary NBA big man Shaquille O’Neal had something to say about it.

Shaq, Kenny, and Charles tried to make a point before Shaq’s sellout-ass wants to say “You ain’t kicking me out of my building.” Shaq, did brand new owner, Matt Ishbia, build that arena with his own money without any local government funding?

Nikola Jokic was trying to recover a ball that flew into the stands after his block on Deandre Ayton, but Suns Ishbia was not quick to cough up the leather, leading to the Serbian big man giving the team owner a bit of a shove. A fan was also escorted off the court for giving Jokic a push as well.

In any case, this is a moment that added more spice and flavor to an already heated Nuggets-Suns series. Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets won the first two games at home but the Suns made sure there won’t be a sweep by taking the win in Game 3.

Ishbia, who played competitive basketball before during his time with the Michigan State Spartans under legendary head coach Tom Izzo, bought the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury from former owner Robert Sarver for a whopping price tag of $4 billion last year.