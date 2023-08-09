The Phoenix Suns announced they will induct former forwards Shawn Marion and Amar'e Stoudemire into the team's Ring of Honor during the 2023-24 season.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia released a statement in a press release that also included comments from Marion and Stoudemire.

“Shawn and Amar'e are two of the very best to ever wear a Phoenix Suns uniform,” Ishbia said. “Shawn changed the game with elite versatility and Amar'e was one of the most electrifying players the league has ever seen. Shawn and Amar'e helped define the Suns and inspired generations of fans, and our Suns family is incomplete without them in the Ring of Honor.

“As we embark on the new era of Suns basketball it is a priority that we remain connected to our storied history. We are excited to celebrate Shawn and Amar'e and properly recognize their incredible contributions and achievements.”

According to the release, Marion and Stoudemire will each have their own night in which they will be inducted at a Suns home game. The dates for their ceremonies will be announced in the coming weeks, the release said.

“This is amazing to be recognized by the Suns family in this way,” Marion said. “The fans in Phoenix are one-of-a-kind and this city will always be a part of me. My time with the Suns was special and I am looking forward to being inducted into the Ring of Honor.”

Added Stoudemire: “I bleed purple and orange, making this a tremendous honor to be inducted. My best and most transformative years came in Phoenix with the Suns. I have so much love for Suns fans and appreciation for the love they have always shown me. I am excited to reconnect with the fanbase in joining the Ring of Honor.”

Suns guard Devin Booker posted on ‘X,' which is formerly known as Twitter, about Marion and Stoudemire's impending inductions. Booker is already one of Phoenix's best players of all time and will undoubtedly be in the Ring of Honor once his career is over.

Matrix and STAT,

Much deserved,

Appreciate yall !! — Book (@DevinBook) August 9, 2023

Marion and Stoudemire were two of the Suns' best players earlier this century. Marion played nine seasons with Phoenix from 1999 to 2008, when it advanced to the Western Conference Finals twice and finished with at least 50 wins five times.

Marion was a four-time NBA All-Star, with all of his selections coming with the Suns. He also earned all-NBA third-team honors in 2005 and 2006.

Stoudemire was Marion's teammate from 2002 and 2008 and played with the franchise until 2010. He and Steve Nash were the best pick-and-roll combo in the NBA during the early 2000s.

Stoudemire was an All-NBA first-team selection in 2007 and four-time All-NBA second-team pick (2005, 2008, 2010 and 2011).