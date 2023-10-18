The Phoenix Suns announced on Wednesday they will induct former forward Shawn Marion into the team's Ring of Honor at Footprint Center in Phoenix Dec. 15 following a home game against the New York Knicks.

Marion and former Suns forward Amar'e Stoudemire join the team's Ring of Honor after they helped some of the best teams in franchise history. Each of those players was on the Suns' teams from 2004-05 to 2007-08, when they helped Phoenix advance to the Western Conference Finals twice.

Marion had a message for Suns fans the team posted Tuesday on X.

"To the fans… There's no Matrix without you." Who is ready to see @matrix31 join the Suns Ring of Honor?! pic.twitter.com/R08ruKcfZp — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) October 18, 2023

“To the fans,” Marion said. “There's no Matrix (his nickname) without you.

“I can't wait to get back there (to Phoenix) and we all partake in me going up to the rafters. Thank you, it's going to be a great night. I can't wait.”

Marion, who later won an NBA championship in 2011 with the Dallas Mavericks, was part of a big three with two-time MVP Steve Nash and Stoudemire, who was a first-team All-NBA selection in 2007.

Marion will become the 17th Suns player to have his number retired by the team.

Marion played 660 games over nine seasons with the Suns. He was a four-time All-Star and was twice named to the All-NBA third team in 2005 and 2006.

Phoenix selected Marion with the No. 9 pick in the 1999 NBA Draft. He ranks fifth in Suns history in points (12,134), second in rebounds (6,616), steals (1,245) and third in blocks (894).

Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia, who issued an announcement in August that Marion and Stoudemire will be inducted into the Ring of Honor, said the following about the two players in a release.

“Shawn changed the game with his elite versatility…Shawn and Amar’e helped define the Suns and inspired generations of fans, and our Suns family is incomplete without them in the Ring of Honor.

“As we embark on the new era of Suns basketball it is a priority that we remain connected to our storied history. We are excited to celebrate Shawn and Amar’e and properly recognize their incredible contributions and achievements.”

Marion and Stoudemire will each be at the Suns' opening home game against the Utah Jazz Oct. 28 to reveal a reimagined Ring of Honor at Footprint Center. Marion will not have his banner revealed at the game.