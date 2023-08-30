The Phoenix Suns announced they will unveil permanent banners and murals as part of a reimagined Ring of Honor at their home arena, Footprint Center, at halftime of their home opener against the Utah Jazz Oct. 28.

Suns legends Amar'e Stoudemire and Shawn Marion, who will be inducted into the Ring of Honor this season, and other members will be in attendance when the new banners will be unveiled.

A REIMAGINED RING OF HONOR ☄️ The Suns will unveil permanent banners and murals as part of a reimagined Ring of Honor to celebrate the most prominent figures in team history! 📰 READ MORE: https://t.co/wFCZDcP7gM pic.twitter.com/j3Lx5srhVq — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 30, 2023

“The members of the Ring of Honor played a central role in creating the organization's storied history and it was important that we honor them in a way that will always be on display,” Suns owner Mat Ishbia said. “These legends helped define the Suns and are integral members of our family, connecting all generations of our fans throughout the past 55 years. The permanent banners and murals will serve as a constant tribute to their contributions to the team's history and how they paved the way for the next era of Suns basketball.

The banners will be suspended from the rafters above the west sideline of the seating bowl. They will include the uniform number and last name of the players. Non-players will have their years of tenure and last named displayed. Murals will be displayed on the walls throughout the upper level of Footprint Center.

The current members of the Suns' Ring of Honor are as follows: Alvan Adams, Charles Barkley, Tom Chambers, Jerry Colngelo, Walter Davis, Cotton Fitzsimmon, Connie Hawkins, Kevin Johnson, John MacLeod, Dan Majerle, Al McCoy, Steve Nash, Joe Proski, Dick Van Arsdale and Paul Westphal.

Plans to celebrate the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury's reimagined Ring of Honor will be announced in advance of the 2024 season, a statement read.

The Suns announced earlier this month Stoudemire and Marion will be the newest members of the Ring of Honor. Suns media relations is yet to confirm to ClutchPoints if the team will unveil Stoudemire and Marion's banners during the home opener or at a later date.