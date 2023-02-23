Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker knows that people are viewing his team as the one to beat in the West after trading for Kevin Durant. While part of that is simply the fact that they acquired a player of KD’s caliber, the other part is the fact that people view the Suns as a ‘superteam’ in an era where they’re once again a rarity.

However, when directly asked by reporters whether or not he views the Suns as a superteam, the three-time All-Star says “well, we only had one All-Star this year, that’s KD” (h/t PHNX Sports’ Gerald Bourguet).

Devin Booker was asked about the Suns being a super-team. With a straight face: “Well, we only had one All-Star, that’s KD.” pic.twitter.com/hblDH9bii6 — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) February 23, 2023

On paper, Durant, Booker, Deandre Ayton, and Chris Paul are a fearsome foursome that should be able to dominate their opponents offensively.

Again, Booker is a 3-time All-Star whose last appearance at the event was in 2021-22, his third straight selection. Durant, an All-Star this season as Booker alluded to, has been selected 13 times. Paul, a 12-time All-Star, was last selected in 2021-22. Like Booker, it was his third consecutive appearance.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The only member of this quartet to not have been named an All-Star — be it recently or over the course of their career — is Ayton.

That being said, while Booker’s comments were a bit tongue-in-cheek, there was a level of seriousness in his delivery that reveals his true thoughts on being a superteam.

It’s not that he doesn’t believe they have the talent to be one. It’s moreso that neither he, CP3, or Ayton were recognized as one of the best players in the backcourt or fullcourt in their conference this season.

So, next season, Booker will probably sing a different tune if he’s a named an All-Star. But, right now?

The Kobe Bryant disciple may truly feel as if he has more work to do.