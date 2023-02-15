Devin Booker is not one bit worried about the Phoenix Suns’ “hierarchy” after trading for Kevin Durant prior to the deadline. In fact, he is confident that he, KD, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton will just fit well considering their leadership styles and approach towards the game.

The Suns star admitted as much in his recent talk with reporters after he was asked about a potential power struggle in Phoenix considering the presence of four Alphas. Booker, Durant, Paul and Ayton are all stars in their own right, and there are fears their relationship and fit could be ruined once someone takes charge or tries to gain control of the team

Booker emphasized that there is “no hierarchy” in Phoenix because they are all on the same page with what they want to achieve. He also expressed his confidence that it will never be an issue for them considering that they have two great leaders in Paul and head coach Monty Williams.

“We don’t have no hierarchy. That’s the thing about it. You have Chris Paul, one of the greatest leaders of all time. You have coach Monty [Williams], you have [general manager] James Jones. We have guys that are all on the same plan — I think we all have different type of leading styles, which is the great thing about leadership is it comes in many different forms,” Booker said, per Sports Illustrated. “And I think all of our games, and our mindsets, complement each other very well.”

Devin Booker added that he and the rest of the team–including Kevin Durant–only have one goal in mind: winning the championship. While it won’t be easy, that purpose should help them stay focused and avoid unnecessary conflicts that don’t help in winning at all.

“Once you get a taste of Finals experience and having that under your belt, that’s all that you want,” Booker added. “We have one goal; we know it’s not going to be easy to get there, but we feel we have the talent, we have the mindset and everything it takes right here in this gym.”

Durant has yet to suit up for the Suns as he recovers from a knee injury, and lucky for him, it doesn’t look like his stint in Phoenix will be as drama-filled as the one he had in Brooklyn.