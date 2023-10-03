The Phoenix Suns have an embarrassment of scoring riches, especially in the aftermath of the trade that brought Bradley Beal to the Valley. However, the Suns had to deal away Chris Paul in the process, leaving the team without a “true” point guard. Some fans wondered if there may be diminishing returns when it comes to the star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Beal given how some prominent facets of their skillset tend to overlap.

Nevertheless, on media day, Durant shut down whatever concerns there may be regarding the Suns' point guard situation, saying that in a league that has become more and more positionless, having a player who fits the traditional floor general archetype isn't as necessary in the context of winning as it was in the past.

“I don't think you have a true position, anything. I think a lot of guys can help play each position now. We've been talking about the last few years, positionless basketball. Book has brought the basketball up his whole career, Brad and myself have done the same thing. I'm sure it'd be done by committee, if anything,” Durant said, per SiriusXM NBA Radio on Twitter (X).

There is a conversation about Phoenix not having a true star point guard KD isn’t worried about the chatter…catch all our Season Preview shows here: https://t.co/IHMBxr3V1a@TermineRadio | @JumpShot8 | @SiriusXMSports pic.twitter.com/bmaXP1mbBI — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) October 3, 2023

Of course, bringing the ball up is just one of the many duties a point guard must fulfill. In that regard, it's not like the Suns don't have capable ballhandlers. Devin Booker and Bradley Beal have had stints as their respective teams' primary ballhandlers, especially to close out the previous decade. However, on a team with championship aspirations, it's fair to question whether Booker, Beal, and even Kevin Durant can eschew their score-first sensibilities, particularly off the dribble, to prioritize putting together a cohesive offensive attack.

The only nominal point guard on the Suns roster is Jordan Goodwin, so they are really banking on their star trio to shoulder the playmaking load. Given the talent that big three has though collectively, it won't be a surprise if the Suns end up figuring it out, especially when their ability to make shots should help free up passing lanes for them to maximize in ways they haven't in the past.