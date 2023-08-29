Phoenix Suns forward Yuta Watanabe and Japan were eliminated from FIBA World Cup contention following their 109-89 loss to Australia Tuesday morning.

Watanabe, who signed a two-year deal with the Suns in free agency, finished with 24 points on 7-of-13 shooting, seven rebounds and one block. He fouled out of the game due to an intentional foul against former Brooklyn Nets teammate Patty Mills.

Phoenix Suns forward Yuta Watanabe fouled out with 24 points for Japan in loss to Australia, 109-89, in #FIBAWC . Japan eliminated from World Cup. pic.twitter.com/odUJOTtJqp — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) August 29, 2023

Watanabe and Japan appear to have a chance to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics in a future pre-qualifying tournament.

Mills, who now plays for the Atlanta Hawks and NBA players Josh Giddey (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Josh Green (Dallas Mavericks, former University of Arizona player) starred for Australia. Giddey had 26 points and 11 assists in the win, and Green had 15 points and four steals. Mills had 11 points and nine assists.

Watanabe seemed to deal with an ankle injury throughout the tournament. He said in a post on X he suffered an injury in a game earlier this month versus Angola and again versus Germany in Japan's first World Cup game.

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

あと自分の足の事で、もう休んでとか来シーズンに集中してとかちょくちょく言われるんですが、アンゴラ戦やドイツ戦で痛めたとこはちゃんと検査して、重傷ではないのを確認して出場してます。本当にだめな時は出ないですし、僕が出ると言ってもトレーナー陣やチームドクターからストップがかかるので — Yuta Watanabe 渡邊 雄太 (@wacchi1013) August 28, 2023

Via Google Translate: “I thoroughly examined it and made sure it wasn't a serious injury before participating. Even if I do, the trainers and the team doctor will stop me.”

Yuta Watanabe will now turn his attention toward his first season with the Suns. He is expected to be a key piece off the bench.

Watanabe shot 44.1 percent from 3-point range in 2022-23, including over 50 percent on corner threes, with the Brooklyn Nets. He is 28 years old and has potential to grow after he played the most in his NBA career this past season.

Watanabe was assisted 14 times by Suns forward Kevin Durant with the Nets this past season. He figures to assume a role as a catch-and-shoot player and defensive threat.

“He's going to be one of those people that's highly, if we (the Nets) don't lock him down, a lot of people are going to want him,” Durant said.

Watanabe will join a Suns team that is led by Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, who was acquired via trade with the Washington Wizards this summer. Watanabe is part of a Suns free agency class that includes guard Eric Gordon and forwards Keita Bates-Diop, Drew Eubanks, Chimezie Metu, among others.