Team Japan is on fire! In one of the most unlikely outcomes from the ongoing FIBA World Cup, Yuta Watanabe and the Akatsuki Five took down Finland. Billed as the “worst” team in their group, Japan now has a very real possibility of making it to the playoffs. However, Phoenix Suns fans are a bit worried about Watanabe, who seems to have suffered an injury during the games.

After their historic win against Finland, Yuta Watanabe assuaged the fears about his injury. In a tweet written in Japanese, the Suns forward said that he understood the concerns about his health. However, Watanabe made sure before the games that his injury wasn't serious.

あと自分の足の事で、もう休んでとか来シーズンに集中してとかちょくちょく言われるんですが、アンゴラ戦やドイツ戦で痛めたとこはちゃんと検査して、重傷ではないのを確認して出場してます。本当にだめな時は出ないですし、僕が出ると言ってもトレーナー陣やチームドクターからストップがかかるので — Yuta Watanabe 渡邊 雄太 (@wacchi1013) August 28, 2023

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Translation via Google Translate: “Also, regarding my leg, I was often told to take a break or concentrate on the next season, but when I hurt my leg in the match against Angola and Germany, I thoroughly examined it and made sure it wasn't a serious injury before participating. I am doing. Even if I do, the trainers and the team doctor will stop me.”

Watanabe was largely instrumental to the Akatsuki Five's big win over the Finnish squad. The Suns forward provided his usual defense and three-point shooting for Team Japan to eke out the win. However, during the game, Watanabe had a visible limp during some moments in the game.

Team Japan will look to finish their group stage on a high note against Australia. A win here against against the Boomers, along with a Germany win against Finland is their easiest way to qualifying for the playoffs. Can Japan do the unthinkable and make it to the Top 16?