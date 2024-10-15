Overall, the 2023-24 season was a disappointment for the Phoenix Suns. They most certainly did not envision getting swept in the first round of the playoffs in Kevin Durant's first full season in the Valley, especially after remaking the team with the additions of Bradley Beal, Jusuf Nurkic, and Grayson Allen.

Time is not on the Suns' side in their aim to finally break through and win a championship. Durant is still playing at a high level, but he's already 36 years of age, while Beal's injury problems are only going to be more concerning the older he gets. They also do not have control of their first-round picks until 2031, which makes it more imperative that they rack up the wins and at least mount a deep playoff run — a tall order in the loaded Western Conference.

All the Suns can hope for now as they look to round the roster out with quality players to avoid running into the same depth problems that they've encountered over the past two seasons is to unearth a diamond in the rough. They have little to no avenues to do so considering their lack of draft assets, so they will have to make every lottery ticket of theirs count.

And in preseason, the Suns appear to have struck gold on Ryan Dunn — a player who looks like he'll be a fixture of the rotation for years to come.

Did the Suns just unearth the next Mikal Bridges in Ryan Dunn?

As seen in the behind-the-scenes footage the Suns social media team posted earlier in the offseason, they specifically targeted Ryan Dunn with their late first-round pick (at pick 22). But they were confident that Dunn would be there at a later pick, so they made the shrewd move of trading with the Denver Nuggets to move back six picks while bringing in three additional draft assets. Dunn, indeed, was still on the board by the time the 28th pick of the draft rolled along.

In this Suns team, they don't exactly need players who can fill the scoring column. They have their big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal to take care of the scoring load, with Grayson Allen still around to grease the wheels offensively. They needed someone who can infuse the team with athleticism and two-way contributions, and Dunn appears primed to do just that.

Performances during preseason games don't seamlessly translate to when the games actually count on the win-loss tally. But Dunn didn't just rack up stats for the Suns during their 118-114 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, he also passed the eye test with flying colors.

Dunn has been flying all over the place in preseason, unafraid to take on the opposing player's best perimeter player on defense. He has been active on the glass as well, and his body language is screaming that he's ready to contribute for the Suns as soon as opening night.

The 21-year-old wing was drafted by the Suns for his defensive contributions, so for him to show off on this end of the court this early in his career is a good sign that James Jones and company have indeed gotten themselves a potential long-term contributor. His offensive game, however, was a work in progress.

During his two seasons in Virginia, Dunn made just 12 of his 51 three-point attempts for a grand percentage of 23.5 percent. That simply won't cut it for an NBA wing. Opposing teams will simply allow Dunn to let it fly, as inducing a shot from him instead of from the Suns' more gifted offensive players is already a huge win in and of itself.

But Dunn showed on Sunday night that he has been hard at work on his jumpshot. It's one thing if Dunn made just two or three triples. That already is a sign of progress. But he went out and made six of his 11 three-point attempts on the night — ending their win over the Nuggets as the Suns' leading scorer.

His jumpshot was quick and his shooting stroke was smooth. He was catching and shooting with unabashed confidence, whether it was from above-the-break or from the corners. He also showed some guile off the dribble, and he thrived as a connective piece, racking up four assists as well on Sunday night.

Little did everyone expect that Dunn's offensive game would come around this soon. Now, he is a rookie, and he will be prone to the occasional off-night. But if he can make enough of his open shots, it will be hard for Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer to keep him off the floor.