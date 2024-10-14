Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant rarely shies away from smoke on social media. The outspoken superstar is known to put NBA players and fans alike in their place when he deems it necessary. The Suns head into the upcoming season with underwhelming expectations, except for Kendrick Perkins, who labeled the 2024-25 Suns his darkhorse championship contender for the forthcoming season. However, that didn’t prevent Durant from calling out online “dummies” on his X, formerly known as Twitter, platform.

“Sometimes I wake up and look at TheNBACentel comments just to truly see how many dummies come online thinking that they have high iq,” Durant said. “Good morning.”

Durant’s vitriol didn’t stop there. When someone replied to KD’s post, calling the 16-time All-Star “bitter” while helping TheNBACentel’s parody account increase engagement by acknowledging its content, Durant lashed back at the social media user.

“I must’ve made this dude mad 8 years ago, and he’s still in his feelings,” Durant quipped. “The nba season is upon us.”

Anonymous NBA GM says Kevin Durant, Suns are the team to beat in the West

There is no confirmation as to which post from the parody account Kevin Durant was alluding to in his initial comments on social media, as there was no mention of Durant or the Suns in any of their posts beforehand. While many have overlooked Phoenix’s offseason additions as significant, other NBA analysts keep an eye on the Suns. In an attempt to perhaps bait KD into a reaction, the NBACentel account posted a quote from an anonymous NBA GM, NBA insider Mark Medina, naming the Suns the best team in the Western Conference.

“The team to beat in the West is Phoenix, believe it or not. I think their top-end talent is just ready to make a move,” Medina said. “KD [Kevin Durant] and Book [Devin Booker] are really, really good. They had an outlier year last year with trying to get everything working together. I think [Mike] Budenholzer and Tyus Jones are great additions. I think they will figure out a way to use some draft compensation and [Jusuf] Nurkić contract to get even better [in a trade].”

It’ll be interesting to see how the Suns fare against the returning Western Conference champion Mavericks, the Timberwolves, the Thunder, and the rest of the conference’s upper-echelon teams.