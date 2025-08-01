The Green Bay Packers watched a mix of good and bad from their 2025 wide receivers corps Friday. Including a star wideout leaving NFL Training Camp early with an injury.

Jayden Reed represents the exited wideout. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic dropped an update there via his conversation with head coach Matt LaFleur.

“LaFleur said Jayden Reed dropped out of practice yesterday because of a foot issue. Blamed it on his cleats, actually,” Schneidman posted.

Reed has emerged as a 50-60 catch option. He first grabbed 64 passes his rookie season of 2023. Reed racked up 793 yards and scored eight touchdowns.

His numbers dipped in '24 — settling for 55 catches, 857 yards and six touchdowns. All while starting in 10 games. Reed, however, endured some reported NFL Draft tensions when the Packers selected Matthew Golden. Reed ultimately met with general manager Brian Gutekunst to hash out any differences.

Meanwhile, which WR excelled during Packers camp?

Packers watching young star emerge

Golden immersed immediately with Jordan Love and LaFleur's offense.

Article Continues Below

The fast rookie from Texas is turning heads. With NFL insider Albert Breer seeing his speed firsthand.

“The Packers picked the fastest receiver in the draft, Matthew Golden, and early returns from Green Bay say the rookie’s overall athleticism has already shown up,” Breer wrote.

But Golden's rise could shake up the Packers' WR room, per Breer.

“It’ll be interesting to see whether a veteran receiver shakes free in a trade based on Golden’s development,” Breer added.

Who gets moved in this scenario? Reed remains on his rookie deal which doesn't expire until after the 2026 season. He could demand a larger sum of money if he delivers massive production in season three.

Romeo Doubs enters as one to monitor. He's in the final year of his rookie deal and there's no report of an extension getting finalized. The former fourth rounder hasn't caught more than 60 passes in a season. He also scored only four touchdowns in 2024 after grabbing eight the previous season. Doubs is yet to complete a full 17-game season either.