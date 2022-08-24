The Phoenix Suns were among those rumored to have an interest in acquiring Kevin Durant when he asked the Brooklyn Nets for a trade earlier in the summer. But according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, the Suns were always a long shot to pull off such a blockbuster transaction largely because they simply did not have the assets to blow Brooklyn away.

“The Phoenix Suns had multiple conversations with the Nets this offseason but none in the last couple of weeks. The Suns were never out of it because they were never really in it. Nets were always insistent the return had to be better than what Utah got for Gobert.”

Gambadoro also adds that “Mikal Bridges was never offered because no formal offer was ever made from Phoenix nor was there a proposal made by the Nets. The Suns simply did not have what Brooklyn wanted – were told several times they did not have what it would take to get a deal done.”

Nevertheless, any team, under most circumstances, should be compelled to at least kick the tires on the potential of successfully trading for a player like Kevin Durant. Plus, in any case, the Suns remain a serious contender for an NBA title in the coming 2022-23 season. With Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, and Chris Paul still in Phoenix, the Suns should be able to keep up with the best of the rest in the league.