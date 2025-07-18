The Detroit Tigers are currently the best team in Major League Baseball. Remarkably, they have leveled up and are contenders for the World Series. Even with that, the Tigers might need to make a deal at the MLB trade deadline to address their needs. Moreover, several Tigers prospects may be dealt to improve the team. The Tigers' trade deadline deals could help improve a sore spot and propel them into a run for the title.

The Tigers' fatal flaw leaves them vulnerable in the playoffs. As a result, it may motivate them to trade one of their top prospects. Detroit currently has one of the stacked farm systems in baseball. Thus, it gives them more flexibility in what they can do. In other words, if the Tigers trade a prospect or two, it won't destroy their stacked farm. Plus, it would help them stock a bullpen that is desperate for improvement.

While some Tigers prospects are virtually untouchable, others may not be. Therefore, it's a good idea to look at two of the prospects that may be on the move. Whether or not the Tigers move them at the MLB trade deadline is another story. Yet, these two are the most likely to go.

Hao-Yu Lee has other Tigers' prospects ahead of him

Hao-Yu Lee remains one of the best prospects in the Detroit system. However, his status in the organization may have dropped recently. Lee was once the seventh-best Tigers prospect in the organization, but that has now changed. Currently, he is the ninth-best prospect in the organization. That does not indicate a lack of talent. Moreover, it just means that others have overstepped him in the rankings.

Lee is currently batting .246 with nine home runs, 33 RBIs, 48 runs, and 15 stolen bases with a .349 on-base percentage at Triple-A Toledo. Although those are not the best numbers, they are indicative that he could be close to the majors. The good thing about Lee is that he plays multiple positions, being able to handle second base, shortstop, and third base.

Detroit currently has Javier Baez occupying shortstop, while Gleyber Torres is at second base. Likewise, Colt Keith currently holds the third-base spot. Even though Detroit is not actively looking for an infielder, they may consider trading for a former player to bolster their cause.

If the Tigers were to trade Lee, it would surely be enough to grab a reliever who could help them close games. While the Minnesota Twins have Jhoan Duran likely available, it would be an unlikely trade with a divisional rival. Instead, the Tigers might seek David Bednar in a trade. If the pressure to move a player at the MLB trade deadline grows, Lee would be one of the first Tigers' prospects to consider.

Thayron Liranzo could be a piece at the MLB trade deadline

Thayron Liranzo is currently playing catcher in the minor leagues. However, there is no guarantee he will remain a catcher when the time comes.

Liranzo is currently batting .235 with 10 home runs, 34 RBIs, and 36 runs with an on-base percentage of .355. So far, there have been comparisons to Victor Martinez. While the Tigers may want that to happen, there is no certainty that it will. When the season began, he was the fifth-best prospect in the organization.

Dillon Dingler currently occupies the starting catcher's role in Detroit. So far, he is batting .265 with eight home runs, 36 RBIs, and 26 runs. No, those numbers don't stand out, but they are decent enough to keep a spot in the everyday lineup. But it does not change the fact that the Tigers have enough confidence in their catchers' situation that it is not a position of weakness.

The Detroit bullpen has been awful, ranking 21st in bullpen ERA. After starting the season with Jason Foley as the closer, that experiment has not worked. This suggests that Detroit may need to improve before the playoffs begin.

The best way to improve that would be to trade some prospects. For now, Liranzo is one of the better prospects to trade because of his potential for big hits. The word on Liranzo is that he profiles as someone who can hit 25 home runs in a season. For a catcher, those are very good metrics and something a lot of teams would desire.

A team like the Pittsburgh Pirates or St. Louis Cardinals might be interested, considering that both teams may need a future catcher. Additionally, both teams may miss the playoffs. While there is a good chance Liranzo could reach his potential and become a star catcher, the Tigers also need to improve a position of dire need.

Trading Lee and Liranzo could help set them in the right direction. Although their farm would take a small hit, it would not matter if the Tigers could beat the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, and Houston Astros in the playoffs. Detroit would surely take the trade-off if it can finish things off with a World Series title.