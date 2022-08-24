Bill Simmons’s hilarious ‘thank you’ message to Kevin Durant that all sports publications would co-sign

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are back to being on the same page again. And speaking of which, Bill Simmons of The Ringer expressed his gratitude to Kevin Durant for giving virtually every sports publication a ton of material to fill the papers, so to speak.

“On behalf of everyone at @ringer, I’d like to thank the Nets and Kevin Durant for 2 months of lively, provocative and ultimately meaningless content for podcasts and written pieces.”

Volumes and volumes of Kevin Durant writeups from every corner of the sports media industry have been published about the past, present, and future of the Nets superstar following the news that he requested Brooklyn to ship him somewhere else. But with Durant opting to work things out with the Nets, all the speculations of where he would land, all the crystal balling about his trade destination will have to take a pause — at least for now.

Although the relationship between the Nets and Durant has become more stable, it doesn’t mean that there aren’t any cracks in it. A superstar asking a team owner to basically choose between him or the head coach/general manager is one of the best ways to create internal drama, one that isn’t going to smooth itself out in a rapid manner. It could linger and potentially snowball into another saga within the Nets. In that case, expect Bill Simmons and the rest of the industry to get banging on their keyboards again.