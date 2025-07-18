When Mike Trout is smashing home runs and roaming the outfield at Angel Stadium in Orange County, baseball seems to be much more fun to watch. Trout has been the Los Angeles Angels' best player since his rookie season, outside of a few Shohei Ohtani seasons. What he means to this team speaks volumes. They desperately need him to be healthy, and he is close to being able to play the outfield again.

For the last few weeks, Trout has been the team's DH. Trout has not been playing outfield because of a bone bruise. He is still hitting well at the plate, which has been a big focus for him. A few weeks ago, he said this about his approach despite the nagging injury.

“I like being engaged,” Trout said. “It’s a little different not having defense on your mind. But I’ve just been trying to stay loose and hit in the cage.”

On Friday, Jeff Fletcher informed everyone that Trout is now doing field work, which is a big step toward his outfield return.

Jo Adell is the starting center fielder of the future for the Angels. The season he is having is a sight for sore eyes for Angels fans. Adell was a top prospect, but it's taken a while for him to get going. Adell has 19 home runs and 54 RBIs on the season, on pace for close to a 40-100 campaign. Taylor Ward is in left field. They plan to keep him there unless he gets traded. Ward also has home-run pop with 21 homers and 21 doubles. Jorge Soler, another power hitter, is playing right field until Trout returns. It's safe to say this outfield has a ton of pop and makes for a respectable core if healthy.

The Angels are not out of the playoff picture at 47-49. They are just four games behind the Seattle Mariners for the final Wild Card spot.

Los Angeles will begin a three-game series in Philadelphia against the Phillies tonight.