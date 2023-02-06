There is a world where Kyrie Irving and Devin Booker are teammates with the Phoenix Suns. This isn’t that world, though, it could have likely happened if only the Suns added a few more assets to a trade proposal sent to the Brooklyn Nets, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“Phoenix offered a package around Paul, Jae Crowder and one first-round pick, sources said. The offer was made within the first 18 hours of Irving’s trade request, and it’s believed that three first-round picks could have clinched a deal, multiple league sources said. However, the Suns never added those picks and failed to make a better offer, beginning to lose interest in a trade for Irving as time went on.”

Instead, the Nets traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks along with Markieff Morris for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick in 2029 and a pair of future second-rounders.

Had the Suns succeeded in acquiring Kyrie Irving for a package that included Chris Paul, they would have completely gotten rid of their contractual responsibility with the Point God. Paul is playing on a contract that won’t expire until the end of the 2024-2025 NBA season. Irving, meanwhile, may be a volatile asset, but the Suns could simply just let him walk away into free agency in the free season to give them a huge cap space to work with in the offseason.

The Suns are fifth in the Western Conference standings with a 29-26 record and will now have to look elsewhere to pull off a trade that can boost their chances to win an NBA title this season.