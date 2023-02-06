The basketball universe got absolutely stunned on Sunday when the Brooklyn Nets finally pulled the trigger on their divorce with point guard Kyrie Irving by sending him to the Dallas Mavericks via blockbuster trade. With Irving in the fold, the biggest question at the moment for the Mavs is whether he could co-exist with another ball-dominant figure in the form of no other than Luka Doncic.

In any case, Luka Doncic gave his nod of approval to the Mavs’ front office to make the deal, so sharing the stage with another superstar like Kyrie Irving seemingly is not as big of an issue for the Slovenian sensation as it does for others.

“The Mavericks also ran the deal for Irving past All-NBA star Luka Doncic, who gave it a nod, a source told ESPN. The Mavs can now wait to see how the rest of the season goes before deciding on a new deal for Irving,” per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Luka Doncic has the second-highest usage rate in the NBA so far in the 2022-23 season with 38.3%. Meanwhile, Irving is top 15 with a 20.8 percent usage rate. Both Doncic and Irving are at their absolute most effective when the ball is in their hands, so it’s going to be up to Jason Kidd and the Mavs coaching staff in ensuring that this superstar combo is going to work.

Irving is no stranger to teaming up with high-usage rate stars, having played alongside Kevin Durant, James Harden, and LeBron James in the past.