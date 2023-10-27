The Phoenix Suns were unable to pull out a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, falling short by a score of 100-95. With Devin Booker and Bradley Beal both out, Kevin Durant had to do the heavy lifting in this one, and while he managed to score 39 points, it wasn't enough to lead the Suns to victory over the Lakers. However, Durant did do enough to make some history on the night.

Entering this game, Durant needed 37 points to pass Houston Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon on the NBA's all-time scoring list, and he accomplished that feat late in this contest with a game-tying layup. After the game, Durant spoke about how much of an honor it was to have passed Olajuwon, and hilariously revealed that due to his mother having a crush on Olajuwon, he was often watching the Rockets superstar rather than Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan when he was growing up.

"My mom used to have a crush on Olajuwon when I was a kid…It wasn't Jordan it was Olajuwon in the house." Kevin Durant shared this on the night he passed Hakeem Olajuwon in the all-time scoring list 😅 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/OKSGZtFWII — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 27, 2023

Talk about a call out from Kevin Durant here. While many kids were idolizing Jordan growing up, it sounds like Durant didn't have that option given his mother's feelings about Olajuwon. And while it obviously didn't hurt Durant to watch Olajuwon given his build is more similar to the Rockets legend than Jordan's, this is a pretty hilarious revelation from the Suns superstar.

Durant will be unhappy that Phoenix threw away a big lead in the fourth quarter of this game, but at least he got to make some cool history along the way. With Olajuwon officially in the rearview mirror, Durant is now pursuing Elvin Hayes on the all-time scoring list, and it will be interesting to see if he has another unique story once he passes him.