After defeating the Golden State Warriors on opening night, the Phoenix Suns are prepared to be shorthanded in their battle against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, All-Stars Devin Booker and Bradley Beal have been ruled out against the Lakers due to foot and back injuries, respectively.

Both players showed up on the team's injury report late Wednesday night and were originally listed as doubtful to play.

Beal, who was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade by the Suns, missed the team's first game of the season due to lower back tightness. Phoenix has been cautious with their star guard over the last couple of weeks.

As for Booker, he will miss his first game of the 2023-24 season due to left foot soreness. The three-time All-Star guard was originally listed as questionable to play in the team's season opener against the Warriors due to soreness in his left big toe.

The Suns, who enter the 2023-24 season as championship favorites in the Western Conference, will now be limited to just one All-Star on the court when they take on LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers on Thursday night.

“Next man up mentality. We hope for Book and Brad to get back as soon as possible,” Durant said ahead of Thursday's game in Los Angeles, via AZCentral's Duane Rankin We try to hold down the fort for them. We know how special and important those players are to what we are trying to every day, but it's on us to come through and step up as best as we can to try and get this [win].”

Without Beal on the court, Booker was the one who captured the spotlight in Phoenix's victory on opening night. In a total of 37 minutes, Booker recorded 32 points on 13-of-21 shooting, eight assists, and six rebounds. The Suns were able to escape San Francisco with a 108-104 victory.

In wake of Beal and Booker not being available against the Lakers, Grayson Allen and veteran Eric Gordon are expected to start alongside Durant, Josh Okogie, and Jusuf Nurkic.

The Suns' next chance to debut their new “Big 3” will be on Saturday night when they head back to the desert to take on the Utah Jazz in their home opener.