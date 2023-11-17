Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant shared a message of encouragement to Bradley Beal, who will be sidelined with a back injury.

The Phoenix Suns received some tough news on guard Bradley Beal, who will be sidelined for at least three more weeks with a back injury. Suns star Kevin Durant responded to the news and had a message for Beal, via Duane Rankin.

"Take his time. We'll hold it down for him." Kevin Durant on Bradley Beal (back), who has been listed as doubtful for tonight's game at Jazz #Suns pic.twitter.com/qwd9jWbg2k — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 17, 2023

Suns will continue to wait on Bradley Beal

Beal, 30, has appeared in only three games this season for the Suns, who have gotten off to a disappointing start both in terms of play and health. Losing Beal for three weeks is a major blow, as the Suns will have to further delay the opportunity for Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal to all build on-court chemistry together.

Devin Booker has been sidelined with injury as well, as he's only played three games this season as well.

The Suns have been carried by Kevin Durant offensively, but the team is just 5-6 as the new players have all tried to find their roles in the early goings this season. Durant is averaging over 30 points and 7 rebounds this season for the Suns. With Booker back in the fold, the Suns should be much more formidable offensively and could benefit from a schedule that lightens up considerably over the next few weeks.

Durant is no stranger to carrying a team while his star teammates are out of action. Beal's lengthy injury recovery is disappointing for the Suns, but Durant and Booker have both proven capable of playing at a high enough level for Phoenix to start winning games and stay competitive in the Western Conference playoff picture until he's able to return to the floor at full strength.