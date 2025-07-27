Chicago White Sox star Luis Robert Jr. has been the subject of trade speculation for a very long time. With the MLB trade deadline fast approaching, it appears that at least one team is awfully close to making a deal for him. That team is the New York Mets, and the White Sox have a specific plan for what they want in return.

“The Chicago White Sox want third baseman Mark Vientos from the New York Mets in any deal for Luis Robert Jr., who has a .983 OPS in 11 July games,” Bob Nightengale wrote for USA Today.

Robert has been linked to the Mets for some time. That connection started this previous offseason, when the White Sox outfielder worked out with New York Mets star Juan Soto. Soto said that he was very impressed with Robert, and would welcome the chance to play together.

The White Sox are mired in another disappointing season, with a 38-67 record. New York meanwhile is leading the National League East, with a 61-44 mark.

Luis Robert Jr. has several suitors ahead of the trade deadline

Robert is not hitting the ball all that well this season, but he has picked up his offense of late. The White Sox are getting lots of interest for him, as a result. Robert is hitting .206 this season with 10 home runs for the struggling Chicago club.

In his last seven games, the outfielder is on a tear. He has a .400 batting average with 10 hits in his last 25 at-bats. The White Sox have actually been winning a good amount lately, with six victories in their last 10 games. That includes a three-game sweep of the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates on the road at PNC Park.

Along with the Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies had expressed strong interest in acquiring Robert. The Mets and Phillies are dueling for the NL East crown this season, as just half a game separates them in that division.

Vientos is having a somewhat disappointing season for the Mets. He has a .226 batting average with 27 RBIs this year. That production is lower than his output in 2024. Last year, Vientos batted at a .266 average with 71 runs batted in.

Time will tell if Robert is dealt by the time the trade deadline ends on July 31.